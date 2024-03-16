Irish people thinking of ‘horrific circumstances’ of those in Gaza on St Patrick’s Day, says Higgins

Michael D Higgins called for Ireland to be a place of inclusion, and for the State to work with others to build a peaceful world. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The thoughts of Irish people are with those in Gaza facing “the most horrific circumstances of war and displacement” on St Patrick’s Day, President Michael D Higgins has said in his annual speech marking the national holiday.

In the wide ranging speech, Mr Higgins called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, while also touching the challenges of the climate crisis, Ireland’s role in global peace-building and the contributions of migrants to Irish society.

Attacks on citizens have risen in recent times, Mr Higgins noted in his speech, referencing the Hamas-led assault in southern Israel on October 7th, and the subsequent “reprisal” attacks in Gaza. He characterised the latter as a “collective punishment”.

“This year, all of the people in Gaza, ordinary citizens facing the most horrific of circumstances of war and displacement, will be in the thoughts of Irish people,” he said.

Mr Higgins made specific reference to the suffering of children in Gaza: “The facts of child deaths and malnutrition are carried each day on the television screens of the world – of children dying of lack of oxygen, with many more threatened with what will be a human-induced famine,” he said.

He called for the release of all hostages as part of a ceasefire deal.

Mr Higgins outlined the “grave threat” to the UN and multilateralism in his speech, criticising the abuse of veto rights at the UN Security Council, and the council’s subsequent failure to respond meaningfully to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Higgins made reference to comments by the UN’s secretary general Antonio Guterres in January, when he stated that parties to the conflict in Gaza were “trampling” on international law. “We all must respond to his words, support him,” Mr Higgins said.

Mr Higgins drew on St Patrick’s life story to illustrate the contribution of migrants throughout the world. “Coming to Irish shores as an outsider, an exile, a migrant finding solace and purpose in a foreign land, his story serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience, courage, and wide-ranging contribution of migrants throughout history, of those who seek refuge and shelter,” he said.

The speech celebrated the contributions of Irish emigrants globally, while also underlining the contributions made to Irish society by those who have moved to Ireland in recent decades, “who are now such a central part of the Irish family”.

Mr Higgins also made several references to the global climate crisis in his speech. “We need no reminder of how we are now at a critical juncture in the battle against the consequences of climate change, the effects of which are being felt acutely by the world’s most vulnerable populations,” he said.

Ireland’s practical ability to act as peacemakers in a world “marked by conflicts and unrest” is an example of “Irishness at its best”, Mr Higgins said. He paid tribute to Irish people “directly engaged in peacekeeping and in humanitarian relief” around the world.

Mr Higgins aspired for world peace in the speech: “We must never lose sight of the possibilities that remain for us in conditions of a shared peace; how our lives could be without war, famine, hunger and greed in a just world that eschews the poisonous ideals of imperialism, racism and xenophobia and embraces the decent instincts of humanity; of how we can build a society of inclusion at home, while working together with other nations to build a peaceful, hopeful world.”

“Today, as we celebrate the heritage St Patrick gifted to us, we are encouraged to be guided by a recovery and reassertion of values such as solidarity, care, kindness and compassion.”