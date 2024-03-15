Six men and a boy found in trailer at Rosslare Europort

Seven males, including one juvenile, were discovered in a trailer at approximately 5.55am on Friday, following the arrival of a truck at Rosslare Europort, Wexford. File photograph: Collins Photos

Seven migrants were found in a trailer at Rosslare Europort on Friday morning, with gardaí in Co Wexford investigating potential immigration offences on foot of the discovery.

Seven males, including one juvenile, were discovered in a trailer at approximately 5.55am on Friday, following the arrival of a truck at the port.

They were subsequently transferred to Wexford Garda station, where they were assessed. They were later deemed safe and well.

The six adults were refused entry to Ireland and were due to be deported on Friday night. The men were expected to leave the jurisdiction via ferry, travelling back to where the initially came from before arriving in Rosslare.

The minor is currently in the care of Tusla’s Unaccompanied Minors Unit, Garda said.

Gardaí are liaising with “international stakeholders” in the ongoing investigation.