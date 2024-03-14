‘National treasure’ Charlie Bird remembered at memorial service in Dublin’s Mansion House

The remains of former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird are brought into the Mansion House in Dublin for his memorial service. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Family, friends and ex-colleagues of Charlie Bird gathered in Dublin for a memorial service for the former journalist and campaigner on Thursday.

Members of the public also attended the service for the renowned RTÉ broadcaster who died this week aged 74 after a high-profile battle with motor neuron disease.

The veteran news reporter, who covered many of the biggest stories in Ireland and abroad over a long and varied career, had been vocal about his terminal diagnosis and continued to champion charitable and social justice causes despite his deteriorating condition.

Members of the broadcaster’s family, including his beloved dog Tiger, walked behind Mr Bird’s coffin as it was carried into the building in advance of the memorial event.

His friend and former RTÉ colleague Joe O’Brien led the service and gave a reflection on Mr Bird’s life. His widow Claire and daughters Orla and Neasa shared memories, with grandchildren, former RTÉ presenter Sean O’Rourke and Stardust campaigner Antoinette Keegan also involved in the memorial.

RTÉ broadcaster Bryan Dobson arrives to the memorial. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Former president Mary Robinson arrives at the memorial service. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Mr O’Brien told the memorial service the broadcaster had often been described as an “inspiration and a national treasure”.

“He was literally a household name, loved and respected throughout the country,” he said.

“And in his last three years he moved, as Charlie himself said, from being a well-known journalist to being hailed as a heroic and tireless fundraiser and campaigner.”

Bird’s daughter Orla told the memorial service about life growing up in Bray, Co Wicklow.

“In the middle of this very ordinary, if charmed, family life there was an extraordinary career,” she said.

“It’s almost impossible to know where family life ended and career started because it was such a big part of all of our lives. The news was a permanent fixture in our home. So, the two were closely intertwined.

His daughter Neasa said that her father’s motor neurone disease diagnosis was his “worst fear realised” and said he was “devastated and afraid”.

“Watching Dad grappling with that was heart-breaking, and as we frankly admitted to him on more than one occasion, all the more difficult for the very public way he chose to deal with it.

“But that was Dad’s way, and as much as we might have wanted to retreat with him to a more private space in the last few years, the tenacity of spirit and the perseverance which saw Dad achieve so much meant that he was always going to do it his way.

“In doing so, he inspired and gave solace to countless others, and that is no small thing. Rather, it is a very great thing.”

His wife Claire said she was “heartbroken” at his death and that it was an “absolute privilege” to look after her husband during his illness.

She said they both loved to travel and to walk the hills in Wicklow with their dog Tiger.

“What made me fall in love with Bird was his zest for life. There was never a dull moment when you were with him.

“He always loved being the centre of attention, loved all the craic.

“I love you Bird, I’m going to miss you so much.”

RTÉ news presenter Bryan Dobson and current affairs presenter Miriam O’Callaghan were among those who arrived at the Mansion House for the service, along with RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst.

Former president Mary Robinson was also in attendance.