Thursday’s Top Stories: Audit identifies just 500 extra asylum seeker beds despite 4,300 Ukrainians leaving accommodation; How do you know if your friend is an emotional vampire?

Audit identifies just 500 extra beds for asylum seekers despite over 4,000 Ukrainians leaving accommodation
An audit of emergency accommodation for migrants has found roughly 500 extra beds, despite thousands of Ukrainians leaving their accommodation while hundreds of asylum seekers remain unaccommodated.
Figures compiled by the Department of Integration show there are 4,300 fewer Ukrainians in hotels and other serviced accommodation compared with the start of the year, while 1,260 people seeking international protection remain unaccommodated.
A spokesman for Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said on Wednesday the department had sourced “several hundred” beds with providers who are contracted to house Ukrainians which can be converted to accommodation for asylum seekers.
