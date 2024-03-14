Thursday’s Top Stories: Audit identifies just 500 extra asylum seeker beds despite 4,300 Ukrainians leaving accommodation; How do you know if your friend is an emotional vampire?

Gisele Budny and Eddie McGuinness, creative director of Queer Arts collective pageant, with a giant disco ball float for St Patrick's Day. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

An audit of emergency accommodation for migrants has found roughly 500 extra beds, despite thousands of Ukrainians leaving their accommodation while hundreds of asylum seekers remain unaccommodated.

Figures compiled by the Department of Integration show there are 4,300 fewer Ukrainians in hotels and other serviced accommodation compared with the start of the year, while 1,260 people seeking international protection remain unaccommodated.

A spokesman for Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said on Wednesday the department had sourced “several hundred” beds with providers who are contracted to house Ukrainians which can be converted to accommodation for asylum seekers.

What if your salary was tax free and materials were taxed instead?: A Dutch think tank is promoting a radical shift in taxation, away from labour, focusing instead on the creation of pollution.

When a friend leaves you feeling emotionally drained, this is a red flag, writes Geraldine Walsh. Photograph: iStock

How do you know if your friend is an emotional vampire? What if it is you?: It seems it would be easy to recognise a “good” friend. They are there for us, have our best interests at heart, and give us space to breathe and grow. There’s also a presumption that a ‘bad’ friend would stand out like the sore throbbing thumb they are, and we’d be best to cut the sore off rather than bandage it. However, when it comes to spotting a friend who intentionally or unconsciously saps our energy, it may not be as obvious unless we tune into how we feel after spending time in their company. Certain friendships can leave us exhausted, stressed and emotionally drained, with a cloud of other negative emotions lingering.

First company in Ireland found in breach of new sick leave laws told to pay worker €450: A staffing agency at Dublin Port has become the first company in Ireland found to be in breach of new legislation on sick leave which came into force last year.

Colour me sceptical as we reach the pinnacle for adult GAA jersey wearers: The success of a fine Tipperary number seems to have led to a questionable cottage-on-a-shirt industry.

