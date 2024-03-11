Have your say: Why did you vote No in the referendums?

Use the submission box below to let us know why you voted no

The referendums proposing changes to the constitutional definition of family and on the issue of care were comprehensively defeated on Saturday, with the latter rejected by a record margin at 73.9%.

As ballot boxes were opened around the country on Saturday morning, it quickly became clear that the proposed constitutional amendments on care and family were going to be defeated.

The proposals had the backing of the three Government parties as well as Sinn Féin, most of the Opposition and a range of well-known campaign groups. However, those endorsements, albeit qualified in several cases, counted for little in a campaign that failed to capture the attention of much of the public. Why do you think this is?

