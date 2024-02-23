Friday’s Top Stories: Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigns; the protesters outside the Russian embassy for two years

Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigns as chair of RTÉ board after Minister says she had been ‘misinformed’
Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned as the chair of the board of RTÉ this morning.
In a statement released just before 1am, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said it was “abundantly clear” she no longer had the confidence of Minister for Media Catherine Martin. “My resignation is a source of sadness to me, but it is unavoidable,” she said.
On Thursday night, the Minister said she was “misinformed” by the chair of the RTÉ board when Ms Ní Raghallaigh provided assurances the board had no role in signing off on recent exit packages for senior executives.
Top News Stories
- Housing body seeks to sell interest in Dublin project amid funding shortfall: A prominent housing body is seeking to sell its interest in a major Dublin project to the State housing agency in order to bridge a funding shortfall.
- ‘The fire is burning stronger now’: protesters outside the Russian embassy unwavering after two years of war: “We get the middle finger from them sometimes as they come out,” says Dymphna, one of the roughly two dozen protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin on Thursday morning.
- Independent review ordered into Scouting Ireland governance following board split: An independent review has been commissioned to examine the governance at the top of Scouting Ireland, following a bitter schism within the youth organisation’s board.
- Man dies after car and SUV collide in Co Offaly: A man in his 40s has died after a crash involving a car and an SUV in Co Offaly on Wednesday, February 14th.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- US lands on moon for first time in more than 50 years: The United States has returned to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years after a privately-built spacecraft named Odysseus capped a nail-biting 73-minute descent from orbit with a touchdown near the moon’s south pole.
The Big Read
- Barretstown is in the business of making happy memories for seriously ill children: When Dee Ahearn arrived at Barretstown, the camp for children living with serious illness and their families was catering to 1,700 people annually: last year that number had multiplied tenfold to 17,000, and the ambition is to hit 33,500 by the end of 2027.
The best from Opinion
- Justine McCarthy: Yulia Navalnaya and Nikki Haley embody a single truth: sometimes the act of opposing is enough
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Lightening the sectarian load associated with sport will take more than funding for Casement Park
- Stephen Collins: Let’s be real. If Russia ever targets Irish undersea cables, we will turn to the Royal Navy
Today's Business
- Bowling alley to be built near Gaiety Theatre in Dublin city centre: The development will consist of an eight-lane bowling alley, a bar, and an arcade-style area with other games such as darts, shuffle board, and beer pong, according to planning documents.
Top Sports news
- Six Nations: Opportunity knocks for Frawley as big guns return for Welsh challenge: Andy Farrell doesn’t believe in four-year cycles and, drawing on his vast experience of team building, nor does he think ripping up a team and starting all over again is a recipe for success. Instead, he believes teams will evolve naturally and that this process should be handled carefully.
Martyn Turner
Life & Style Highlights
- Emer McLysaght: Your week abroad hasn’t begun until you’ve taken in the beauty of the foreign crisps aisle
Video Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters