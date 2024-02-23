IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s Top Stories: Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigns; the protesters outside the Russian embassy for two years

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Independent review ordered into Scouting Ireland governance following board split

Chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh said it was 'abundantly clear' she no longer had the confidence of Minister for Media Catherine Martin. Image: Oireachtas.ie

Fri Feb 23 2024 - 08:01

Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigns as chair of RTÉ board after Minister says she had been ‘misinformed’

Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned as the chair of the board of RTÉ this morning.

In a statement released just before 1am, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said it was “abundantly clear” she no longer had the confidence of Minister for Media Catherine Martin. “My resignation is a source of sadness to me, but it is unavoidable,” she said.

On Thursday night, the Minister said she was “misinformed” by the chair of the RTÉ board when Ms Ní Raghallaigh provided assurances the board had no role in signing off on recent exit packages for senior executives.

Dee Ahearn has focused on making Barretstown's income sustainable. Photograph: Alan Betson

