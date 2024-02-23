Friday’s Top Stories: Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigns; the protesters outside the Russian embassy for two years

Chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh said it was 'abundantly clear' she no longer had the confidence of Minister for Media Catherine Martin. Image: Oireachtas.ie

Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned as the chair of the board of RTÉ this morning.

In a statement released just before 1am, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said it was “abundantly clear” she no longer had the confidence of Minister for Media Catherine Martin. “My resignation is a source of sadness to me, but it is unavoidable,” she said.

On Thursday night, the Minister said she was “misinformed” by the chair of the RTÉ board when Ms Ní Raghallaigh provided assurances the board had no role in signing off on recent exit packages for senior executives.

Dee Ahearn has focused on making Barretstown’s income sustainable. Photograph: Alan Betson

