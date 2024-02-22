Man dies after car and SUV collide in Co Offaly

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Photograph: PA

A man in his 40s has died after a crash involving a car and an SUV in Co Offaly on Wednesday, February 14th.

Gardaí are investigating the two-vehicle collision which took place on the R401 at Coolygagan, Co Offaly, near the Kildare border.

A male passenger in the car was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment for serious injuries and has since been pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 40s, was also taken to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were in the area at the time are encouraged to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Official data published earlier on Thursday showed that 32 people had died on Irish roads in 2024 so far, with 14 in February to date.

The number of deaths is equivalent to the same period in 2023. Last year’s total annual road deaths marked a nine-year high.