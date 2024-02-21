Wednesday’s Top Stories: Mexican cartel had created Irish hub to aid EU drugs business, gardaí believe; Secret pesticide ingredients ‘may pose risk to people, pollinators and environment’

Gardaí believe Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa drugs cartel had quietly established a network of agents and enablers in the Republic to facilitate the onward movement of vast quantities of drugs to EU countries and other nations outside Europe.

While the initial building of that network was completed under the radar, resulting in several large drugs shipments transiting through Irish ports, gardaí began gathering intelligence about the activities of the Irish suspects and put them under surveillance. That investigation, which has been going on for some time, resulted in the seizure of over half a tonne of synthetic drugs, believed to be crystal meth, in Cork port last Friday.

Two suspects arrested for questioning during Garda follow-up operations after the drugs were discovered were still being held in Co Kerry last night. Investigating gardaí were last night due to go before the courts to seek an additional period to question them, or would be obliged to release the men without charge.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Rust film set shooting: gun armourer’s trial to start in New Mexico: The trial of a gun armourer on the New Mexico film set where the actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer while rehearsing a scene for the neo-western Rust in October 2021 is set to start on Wednesday with jury selection.

The Big Read

Caroline Gleeson spent most of her adult life travelling, writes Jessica Doyle. Nalaka rents a room in her home. Photograph: Alan Betson

Renting out a room: ‘I feel safer at night having someone else in the house’: Having spent many years as an immigrant herself, Gleeson had no qualms about welcoming people from other countries into her home. “From travelling around, I’ve seen people are just the same everywhere,” she says.

The best from Opinion

Brianna Parkins: FIRE raises the question, how are we spending our money?: Is it spent on things that actually make us happy or is that Amazon order of junk just holding us back from future happiness?

Top Sports news

Gordon D’Arcy: Wales had two choices, pay their star players or back the existing talent: There is a renewed optimism in Welsh rugby surrounding the prospects of the national team, a young cohort of players have shown green shoots of progress in a game and a half in this season’s Six Nations championship.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters