Wednesday’s Top Stories: Mexican cartel had created Irish hub to aid EU drugs business, gardaí believe; Secret pesticide ingredients ‘may pose risk to people, pollinators and environment’

Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel created an Irish network to aid large movement of drugs, gardaí believe
Gardaí believe Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa drugs cartel had quietly established a network of agents and enablers in the Republic to facilitate the onward movement of vast quantities of drugs to EU countries and other nations outside Europe.
While the initial building of that network was completed under the radar, resulting in several large drugs shipments transiting through Irish ports, gardaí began gathering intelligence about the activities of the Irish suspects and put them under surveillance. That investigation, which has been going on for some time, resulted in the seizure of over half a tonne of synthetic drugs, believed to be crystal meth, in Cork port last Friday.
Two suspects arrested for questioning during Garda follow-up operations after the drugs were discovered were still being held in Co Kerry last night. Investigating gardaí were last night due to go before the courts to seek an additional period to question them, or would be obliged to release the men without charge.
Top News Stories
- Secret pesticide ingredients ‘may pose risk to people, pollinators and environment’: Greater transparency in detailing the full ingredients of pesticides is in the best interest of farmers and consumers who deserve to know exactly what is in the products given their widespread use and associated risks to health, according to a Trinity College Dublin researcher.
- ‘An animal wouldn’t be treated this way’: 35% of children with disabilities secluded or restrained at school, poll shows: Parents have shared allegations of their children being mistreated in schools as part of a new survey which indicates that more than a third of children with disabilities have experienced unregulated seclusion or restraint as a way of managing their behaviour.
- Rebuilding one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads will use most of €800m Shared Island package: Rebuilding one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland will take the lion’s share of an €800 million Government funding package for cross-Border projects which was unveiled on Tuesday.
- Public contracts securing hotels for asylum-seeker housing now a concern for Ireland’s tourism industry: Public contracts securing hotel accommodation for refugee and asylum seekers, particularly in rural Ireland, are now a concern for the prospects of Ireland’s tourism industry this year.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Rust film set shooting: gun armourer’s trial to start in New Mexico: The trial of a gun armourer on the New Mexico film set where the actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer while rehearsing a scene for the neo-western Rust in October 2021 is set to start on Wednesday with jury selection.
The Big Read
- Renting out a room: ‘I feel safer at night having someone else in the house’: Having spent many years as an immigrant herself, Gleeson had no qualms about welcoming people from other countries into her home. “From travelling around, I’ve seen people are just the same everywhere,” she says.
The best from Opinion
- Kathy Sheridan: ‘Male, pale and stale’ might be a trite old cliche, but there’s a reason why it has stuck in politics
- Michael McDowell: Has anyone thought about what happens when a durable relationship ends?
- Vincent Durac: Josep Borrell criticised the US for supplying arms to Israel. But he should look closer to home
Today's Business
- Brianna Parkins: FIRE raises the question, how are we spending our money?: Is it spent on things that actually make us happy or is that Amazon order of junk just holding us back from future happiness?
Top Sports news
- Gordon D’Arcy: Wales had two choices, pay their star players or back the existing talent: There is a renewed optimism in Welsh rugby surrounding the prospects of the national team, a young cohort of players have shown green shoots of progress in a game and a half in this season’s Six Nations championship.
Martyn Turner
Culture and Life & Style Highlights
- Home of the Year review: In an era of uncertainty – especially for RTÉ – it’s perfect comfort viewing
Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters