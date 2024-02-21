Alexei Navalny death: Russian ambassador to Ireland is summoned by Department of Foreign Affairs

Flowers are seen placed around a portrait of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in front of the former Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov on Tuesday to “express outrage” at the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

In a statement, the department said it reiterated that “ultimate responsibility for his death rests with Russian leadership” and that it called for a full, independent and transparent investigation.

The Russian prison service announced Mr Navalny, a major opposition leader, died during his detention at an Arctic penal colony on Friday.

Earlier this week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Mr Navalny’s death was a reminder of the “repressive and oppressive” Russian regime.

He said: “President [Vladimir] Putin has ruthlessly put down any opposition and suppressed any dissent, freedom of speech, freedom of the right to gather.”

“It’s quite shocking when you stand back and just reflect on the degree to which the fundamental spirit of the human being is being suppressed in Russia,” he added. – additional reporting: PA