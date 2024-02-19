Marine warnings with some snow forecast later in week

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow marine warning for southwesterly winds reaching force 6 or more on all coasts. The warning is due to come into effect at 3pm on Monday and remain in place until Tuesday at 5pm.

The warning comes as Met Éireann said Tuesday would be generally dry with sunny spells and some showers, with rain developing in the west by Tuesday morning.

Rain on Tuesday morning us expected to extend south-eastwards over the country, but it should clear quickly from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh southwest winds, veering moderate to fresh westerly as the rain clears.

The outlook is for dry conditions on Tuesday night, then rain will return from the southwest, turning heavy in places as it extends to all areas through the night. Lowest temperatures are expected to be from 4 to 6 degrees.

READ MORE

The forecast is for widespread rain at first on Wednesday, but this will clear leaving occasional showers. It is expected to be breezy with fresh to strong and gusty winds in temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Showers from the west overnight on Wednesday may occasionally fall as sleet or snow. Lowest temperatures 1 or 2 degrees in mainly moderate southwest winds.

It is expected that there will be some sunshine and showers on Thursday, with longer spells of rain most persistent over the western half of the country. These could turning to sleet and snow at times. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 5 and 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Thursday night will again be cold and frosty in places with showers mostly confined to western coastal areas.

A cold and showery day is forecast on Friday, with showers again turning to sleet and snow at times. Highest temperatures 5 to 7 degrees with moderate westerly winds.

The further outlook suggests the unsettled conditions will continue with the chance of frost at night ongoing.