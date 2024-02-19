Man arrested man following two car crash on Sunday night in Clare

A man has been arrested after a two-car crash in Co Clare. Photograph: iStock

A man has been arrested after a two car crash on Sunday night in Co Clare that resulted in six people being hospitalised.

The crash happened at about 6.30pm on the N67 Spanish Point road out of Miltown Malbay, about 500m from the town’s square and outside the local GAA field.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the scene along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

Firefighters had to use specialist cutting equipment to help free the injured from the wreckage.

The six injured, a male and female in their teens, as well as a woman and three men travelling in the other car, were transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. All six have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road remain closed overnight while a technical examination of the scene is under way.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Ennis, a collision involving a car and a motorcycle occurred shortly after 7pm on Sunday. The incident happened on the main N68 Ennis to Kilrush at Kilmorane at the turn off for Ballyea.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what is understood to be a lower limb fracture while his pillion passenger was assessed at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

It’s understood that occupants of the car were uninjured.