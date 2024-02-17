Man (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny

The road has reopened to traffic after Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an investigation on Saturday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving crashed on the N10 in Foulkstown, Co Kilkenny, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí said the incident was a single-vehicle collision, taking place at approximately 3.25am. Gardaí and emergency services responded.

The man’s body was transferred to Waterford University Hospital, where a postmortem will be conducted.

The road has fully reopened to traffic after Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an investigation on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward, including those who may have dashcam footage.

The man’s death is the 26th to take place on roads in the State this year.

It comes soon after a teenage girl was killed in a crash in Co Tipperary on Thursday. Leah O’Meara (15) from Thurles was a passenger in a car that crashed into another vehicle.

Road deaths increased by 20 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, to a nine-year high of 184.