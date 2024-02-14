Man (30s) killed in single vehicle crash on M1 in north Dublin

The single vehicle crash happened shortly before 7.30am on Wednesday, near the junction for Donabate on the northbound side of the motorway. File photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s has been killed after a car he was driving crashed into a barrier off the M1 motorway in north Co Dublin.

The single vehicle crash happened shortly before 7.30am on Wednesday, near the junction for Donabate on the northbound side of the motorway. It is believed the car veered off the motorway and struck a barrier. The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the roadside.

The scene of the crash has been sealed off in advance of a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. As a result the M1 northbound is closed between the Donabate and Balbriggan South junctions, with local diversions in place for motorists. The deceased’s body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

Gardaí in Swords have opened an investigation into the fatal crash and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In particular gardaí are keen to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the stretch of road at the time on Wednesday morning, who may have camera or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.