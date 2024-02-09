Weekend set to be cold and wet with unsettled weather extending into next week

Parts of the east of the country received more than 25mm of rain on Thursday. Photograph: The Irish Times.

The weekend is going to be cold and wet following an extremely damp day on Thursday.

Parts of the east of the country received more than 25mm of rain on Thursday.

Roches Point in Co Cork received 37.2mm on rain on Thursday, Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford saw 36.4mm, Dublin Airport received 25.2mm and the Phoenix Park 22.7mm.

There was also snow in parts of the west and northwest though it cleared away overnight.

There will be further rain on Friday spreading across the country with spot flooding possible and temperatures below freezing in northern areas overnight.

More rain is expected on Saturday morning extending over the country through the morning with the possibility of spot flooding during the afternoon.

Sunday will be more of the same with the possibility of wintry showers in the west of the country, although any snow that falls will not linger.

The outlook is for more of the same on Monday morning but it should dry up in the afternoon. The forecast for the rest of next week is for the unsettled weather to continue.