Tuesday’s Top Stories: Measles outbreak threat triggers plan for catch-up vaccinations; School places unavailable amid enrolment crisis

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including: Almost a quarter of six year olds have their own smartphone - survey

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly greet Leo Varadkar as he arrives at Stormont Castle yesterday following the restoration of powesharing in the North. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Tue Feb 6 2024 - 07:51

Measles outbreak threat triggers plan for catch-up vaccinations for young adults

Plans are being made for an urgent catch-up vaccination programme for young adults against measles after the Health Service Executive warned the probability of an outbreak in Ireland was high.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will brief Cabinet on Tuesday that a significant increase of measles cases notified in Europe this winter, coupled with falling rates of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine uptake in Ireland, has raised concerns about wide transmission of the disease in Ireland in 2024.

One-fifth of the population in some counties have no protection against measles, due to low vaccination rates.

The second ploughing match in 2 days in Kilmeen, West Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

