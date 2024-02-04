Pedestrian (60s) struck by car in Youghal on Thursday dies in hospital

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital. Photograph: Google Street View

A male pedestrian (60s) who was struck by a car in Youghal, Co Cork on Thursday has died.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident, which occurred at Upper Cork Hill at approximately 6:20pm. The man, who was seriously injured, was taken to Cork University Hospital. Gardaí said on Sunday that he has since died.

The local Coroner has been notified of the death, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Although the road was temporarily closed for a technical examination, it has since reopened.

Gardaí are urging any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm are asked to provide this footage to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Youghal Garda Station at 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.