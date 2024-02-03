‘Unsettled’ weather for bank holiday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle

Met Éireann has indicated that the weather will be unsettled this bank holiday weekend with cloudy and rainy conditions forecast and a temperature drop later in the week.

It will be mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle with the chance of more persistent falls at times in the south. The best of the dry weather today and any bright or sunny spells will be in northern areas.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be in the region of 9 to 13 degrees in a fresh and gusty southwest to west breeze.

It is set to be breezy tonight with patchy rain and drizzle at first. More persistent rain will spread from the west later in the night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, mildest in the south of the country.

It will be another generally cloudy day on Sunday with patchy rain, drizzle and mist. Heavier and more persistent rain will affect parts of north Ulster at times. The best of any bright or sunny intervals will be in eastern areas.

Maximum temperatures expected will reach from 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, strongest in the northwest.

The national forecaster says that scattered falls of rain and drizzle will set in on Sunday night across the western half of the country along with areas of mist and hill fog.

“Plenty of dry weather in the east but staying mostly cloudy. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.”

Monday will be cloudy and breezy with patchy rain and drizzle. Mist and fog will affect some coasts and hills with maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

It will be mainly cloudy on Monday night with a band of heavy rain pushing in across Connacht and Ulster. Lowest temperatures are anticipated to be in the region of 8 to 11 degrees in a fresh southwest breeze.

Tuesday looks set to be a wet day with widespread heavy rain and the chance of some spot flooding with maximum temperatures generally ranging from 9 to 12 degrees but turning much colder across north Ulster.

Rain is expected to clear to the south on Tuesday night and it will become dry. It will be a cold night with some frost and ice expected, especially across midland and northern counties. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees.

Early indications are that Wednesday will be mostly dry at first with some sunshine but rain is expected to develop in the south later. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light east or variable winds. It is likely to stay unsettled in the later days of next week and turning colder, with the potential for some wintry precipitation.