Beards, fake tan and nail polish permitted under new Defence Forces grooming regulations

Men will be permitted to grow beards, while women can wear fake tan.

Grooming regulations for Defence Forces personnel are to be relaxed from Thursday, with men permitted to grow beards and women allowed to wear fake tan and nail polish.

The move forms part of an effort to make a military career more attractive to young people, while also maintaining strict regulations surrounding personal appearance.

In 2022, the Commission on the Defence Forces recommended “outdated” bans on certain types of facial hair should be abolished (along with the inclusion of a Roman Catholic Mass during induction ceremonies).

In liberalising its grooming policy, the Defence Forces is following in the footsteps of other western militaries, as well as An Garda Síochána which also recently lifted its beard ban.

While male personnel will be permitted to grow beards, they will still be subject to strict conditions. Permission to grow a beard must first be obtained from a commanding officer, or a medical officer if the member is excused shaving due to a skin condition

The hair can be no more than 13mm long and it must start one inch about the Adams apples and form a straight line below the cheekbone. Personnel still in training must remain clean shaven.

Beards and facial hair have always been permitted for certain personnel, including Naval Service sailors while at sea and Army Ranger Wing members who may have reason to go undercover.

Under the new regulations, women will be permitted to wear their hair in one of six hairstyles, ranging from a bob to a double-plaited ponytail.

Male hairstyles are more limited and must be neat and not touch the neck or collar. Mullets are out, as the hair must have a “straight back appearance”. Soldiers wishing to sport a topknot, mohawk, cornrows or dreadlocks are similarly out of luck.

Regarding “war paint”, female personnel may wear cosmetics which are applied “conservatively” and compatible with the uniform. Fake tan products are allowed “in moderation”.

Female members can wear one of five shades of nail polish but only if they do not feature any designs and only if the member is not on ceremonial duty. Men wishing to wear coloured nail polish must do without while in uniform.

Men are also not allowed wear earrings on duty but women may wear up to three earrings in each ear, subject to health and safety rules.

The new guidelines contained extensive instructions on tattoos and jewellery. These are permitted, as long as they do not promote extremism, drug use, sexism or racism.

Military sources said they expect a bedding-in period as people figure out the regulations.

“There will be sergeants major having heart attacks up and down the country when everyone comes in with their patchy growths and pink nail polish,” said one officer.