Former Fine Gael TD (70s) named as victim in Roscommon crash

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in effect. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man who died in a single vehicle crash in Co Roscommon on Saturday has been named as former Fine Gael TD John Connor.

Mr Connor (79) died in the incident near Frenchpark shortly before 2pm. He was taken to University Hospital Sligo, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Connor is understood to have been the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan said he was sad to hear of the passing of his party colleague, who was a native of Frenchpark.

READ MORE

“John was a man of huge integrity, a great orator, political wisdom, good company and a great friend,” he said.

Independent TD Denis Naughton said he was “very saddened to hear of Mr Connors passing and described him as a fountain of knowledge”.

Mr Connor was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1981 as a TD for the Roscommon/East Galway constituency. He lost his seat a year later, but went on to become a long serving senator. In the 1989 General Election he won back his seat, topping the poll in Roscommon/East Galway.

He retained his Dail seat in 1992 in the newly created Longford-Roscommon constituency. He served until 1997 when he was unsuccessful in that year’s election but was again elected to the Seanad.

Mr Connor also served as a county councillor between 1999 and 2004.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Road users who were travelling on the road at the time and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are requested to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, gardaí in Wexford attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday evening involving a single motorcycle.

The male driver (30s) of the motorcycle was seriously injured during the collision and was taken to Wexford General Hospital following the collision; his condition is described as critical. The scene of the collision on the R733 is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Earlier, gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 in Drinagh, County Wexford shortly before 8pm.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision and three adults were taken to Wexford General Hospital with a range of injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in County Wexford. A second man, who was travelling in the same vehicle, is assisting gardaí with their enquiries. The scene of the incident is currently closed pending a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.