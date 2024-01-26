Renewed appeal for information on skeletal remains of woman pensioner found in Cork

A close-up of the nightdress found with the skeletal remains in Cork in 2021. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the identity of a woman pensioner whose skeletal remains were found in undergrowth on an old railway line between Midleton an Youghal in Co Cork three years ago.

The case was highlighted on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme in 2021. Gardaí are still attempting to identify the remains unearthed on January 5th that year by workmen involved in ground work on the former Midleton to Youghal railway line.

The remains were found at an area known as the Shanty Path in Roxborough, east of Midleton. The men were doing work on a greenway in the area.

The woman, who was at least in her seventies, was large framed and roughly 1.5m in height. She had dentures and was suffering from arthritis. A white nightdress some 1.3m in length was recovered from the scene.

The remains of the woman were examined by assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster and by forensic anthropologist Dr Lorraine Buckley.

A shoe found with the remains. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

DNA samples, which were compared against the National DNA Database, did not reveal a positive match for the remains. It is understood the body was at the site for around 10 years. A crucifix was recovered near the area.

House to house enquiries have been undertaken locally and missing person records have been reviewed.

Gardaí previously said that they want to “provide closure” to the relatives of the woman.

“Somebody in the community must know how the remains came to be at this locally known tipping point off the Shanty Path at Roxborough in Midleton,” said An Garda Síochána in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and to treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves.”

Anyone with information regarding the remains is asked to contact Midleton Garda station 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.