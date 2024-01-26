Man (70s) dies in workplace incident at Garda Headquarters in Dublin

A man in his 70s has died at Garda Headquarters in Dublin on Friday following a workplace incident.
Gardaí said they are investigating the fatal workplace incident that occurred at the premises in Dublin’s Phoenix Park at around 10am on Friday morning.
The body of the man has been removed to the mortuary where a postmortem will take place in due course.
The Health and Safety Authority have been notified, gardaí said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here