Man (70s) dies in workplace incident at Garda Headquarters in Dublin

The headquarters of An Garda Síochána in the Phoenix Park, Dublin

A man in his 70s has died at Garda Headquarters in Dublin on Friday following a workplace incident.

Gardaí said they are investigating the fatal workplace incident that occurred at the premises in Dublin’s Phoenix Park at around 10am on Friday morning.

The body of the man has been removed to the mortuary where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified, gardaí said, adding that investigations are ongoing.