Basketball Ireland to press ahead with Israel fixture despite player issues

Basketball Ireland is “very concerned about the events unfolding in Gaza” and “extremely sympathetic to the dreadful situation”, but will continue ahead with its game against Israel in February, it has said.

In a statement released on Friday, Basketball Ireland said the fixture was “always going to provide a focal point for debate around the conflict in the region; and any decision made either way by Basketball Ireland would receive criticism from certain quarters”.

Since the conflict arose, Basketball Ireland has been in “regular correspondence with FIBA Europe, where we have raised strong concerns about these fixtures with Israel, including the option to not play the games, however FIBA Europe is insistent that we fulfil the fixtures,” it said.

The game was originally due to take place in Tel Aviv but was postponed following the attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7th last and the subsequent Israeli invasion of Gaza.

The first of the fixtures will now take place in a neutral venue in Riga, Latvia, on February 8th.

Basketball Ireland has previously backed boycotts of Russia and Belarus following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, unlike in the case of Israel, these boycotts were instituted by FIBA, basketball’s world governing body.

“It is true that Basketball Ireland previously supported the expulsion of Russia and Belarus from competing in European basketball – we had been asked by FIBA Europe to write to them to do so,” the statement said.

As it stands, FIBA Europe has not excluded Israel from competing internationally – nor have any other European sporting federations.

“Basketball Ireland has listened to and understands everyone’s views around this fixture with Israel, including those of our players, staff, the basketball community and external bodies and a decision to play has been carefully considered,” it said.

The Irish Times understands that roughly five first team members have indicated they will not travel for the game, citing the deaths of Palestinian civilians at the hands of the Israeli Defence Forces since October. Players have also expressed concern about their security should the game proceed.

The decision to play, despite the boycott by some squad members, was down to a number of reasons, including that Basketball Ireland would be subject to a fine from FIBA Europe of up to €80,000 should they fail to fulfil the fixture with Israel in Riga next month, it said.

An additional fine of up to €100,000 would also be levied should Ireland not play the return fixture later this year.

Basketball Ireland would also be removed from FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers and barred from competing in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers, resulting in an effective 5-year ban from competing at international level for the senior women’s team.

Players who refuse to take part will not be punished and will remain on the panel for future games, the association said.