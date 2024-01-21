Irish couple (60s) pronounced dead after being hit by car in England

English police have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision in which an Irish couple were killed while out walking their dog near their home in Kent over the weekend.

The couple, who were in their 60s and understood to be from Cork, were walking on Thurnham Lane near Maidstone at around 1.40pm on Saturday when they were struck by a car.

Kent Police said officers and ambulance staff attended at the scene of the collision, where the man and woman were pronounced dead. The couple’s dog was also killed, with local media reports suggesting that driving conditions were treacherous at the time due to ice.

The road, which connects Pilgrims Way in Thurnham and Ware Street in Bearsted, was closed for several hours to allow police examine the crash scene, but it has since re-opened.

Kent Police said the driver of the car, a black BMW X5, remained at the scene and was spoken to by officers but no arrests have been made yet in the investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information or dashcam footage prior to, or at the time of the collision, is urged to call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.”