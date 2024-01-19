Drink driving stigma in decline, survey finds

Irish attitudes towards when drink driving is socially acceptable are softening, according to new research

Annual tracking data from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) shows although 73 per cent of people believe driving under the influence to be socially unacceptable, that rate is down 12 per cent since 2019.

One in ten Irish motorists has admitted to driving while having at least one drink in the last 12 months.

However, Velma Burns, the RSA’s research manager, believes this may be understated given separate findings on attitudes regarding when driving with alcohol is acceptable.

That data point showed the proportion of people who believe it acceptable to drive “short distances in your local area” after consuming one drink stood at 26 per cent.

“I think this gives us the sense that perhaps that one in ten is understating it,” she told an RSA seminar on drink driving on Friday.

“Because if you believe that it is acceptable to drive short distances in your local area after consuming one alcoholic drink, chances are you are doing it. So one in four is really high here and it is very concerning.”

Of those who admitted consuming alcohol, the incidence was higher among male drivers and those who drive for work (both at 14 per cent). It was also found to be at 24 per cent for those who had a history of collisions.

The findings were drawn from an RSA-commissioned Behavoiur and Attitudes poll of more than 1,200 drivers on a national representative basis.

Addressing Friday’s conference, Prof Denis Cusack, director of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS), said the amount of alcohol consumed among those caught was of some concern.

“Alcohol is still the biggest drug driving problem – it hasn’t gone away,” he said.

“The samples we see are way over the limit. [When] people are drunk driving; they are really drunk driving.”