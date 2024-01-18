Man died from brain injury after heart attack following Cork assault, inquest hears

Jason Butler who died after being attacked in Cork city.

A 32-year-old man died from a brain injury following a heart attack after he was assaulted in Cork city centre last year, a pathologist has told an inquest.

The inquest into the death of Jason Butler, who was originally from Castleredmond in Midleton in East Cork was opened by Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn at the Washington Street Courthouse.

Garda Paul Delaney of Anglesea Street Garda station told the court he had observed a man when he now knew to be Jason Butler at Daunt Square on June 14th.

Mr Butler was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he died on June 16th.

READ MORE

Garda Delaney said that he identified Mr Butler’s remains to the State Pathologist, Dr Sally Ann Collis at the hospital’s morgue, where she carried out a postmortem examination on June 17th.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster told the inquest the postmortem showed Mr Butler died from a hypoxic ischaemic brain injury due to an out-of-hospital cardiac event and alcohol/mixed drug intoxication, as well as a sharp force injury to the face and neck area.

Sgt Fergus Twomey said that a suspect had been identified in relation to an assault on Mr Butler in the Daunt Square area on June 14th and he had since been charged with murder.

Sgt Twomey said he was applying under the Coroners Act to have the inquest adjourned to allow the criminal case to proceed.

Mr Comyn granted the application and adjourned the inquest.

On December 5th, Aaron Babbington (30) with an address at Churchfield Avenue, Cork was charged at Cork District Court with the murder of Mr Butler.