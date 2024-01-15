Judging complete for annual AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award

President of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland, David Branigan, with AIB chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Mary Whitelaw, holding a specially commissioned sculpture, designed by Celtic Roots Studio in Athlone, to be presented to the winner of the AIB Sustainability Award on Friday, February 2nd next. Photograph: Arthur Carron

Judging has taken place for the 46th annual AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award, the annual awards ceremony of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI).

The winners were considered by judges in Dublin over the weekend ahead of a gala awards ceremony to be held in the RDS on February 2nd.

PPAI president David Branigan and AIB chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Mary Whitelaw presented a specially commissioned sculpture, designed by Celtic Roots Studio in Athlone, to be handed to the winner of the AIB Sustainability Award on Friday, February 2nd next.

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell speak to media at the premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin at the Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin. Alan Betson won the Arts & Entertainment category with this photo in 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The association is a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organisation devoted to celebrating the best examples of the art form and to promote the role of the press photographer in building the nation’s visual historical record.

Photographers compete across categories ranging from documentation of news events to sports action and portraiture.