Judging complete for annual AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award

Judging has taken place for the 46th annual AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award, the annual awards ceremony of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI).
The winners were considered by judges in Dublin over the weekend ahead of a gala awards ceremony to be held in the RDS on February 2nd.
PPAI president David Branigan and AIB chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Mary Whitelaw presented a specially commissioned sculpture, designed by Celtic Roots Studio in Athlone, to be handed to the winner of the AIB Sustainability Award on Friday, February 2nd next.
The association is a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organisation devoted to celebrating the best examples of the art form and to promote the role of the press photographer in building the nation’s visual historical record.
Photographers compete across categories ranging from documentation of news events to sports action and portraiture.
