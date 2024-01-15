‘If my brothers can do it, why shouldn’t I?’: 16-year-old with Down Syndrome looks forward to life at sea

Séan Boyle (16) celebrating his achievement in passing Bord Iaschaigh Mhara (BIM) Basic Safety Training by taking a trip on the Arranmore Ferry where he hopes to work. Photograph: Brian Farrell

A 16-year-old transition year student with Down Syndrome who has a love for the sea looks set to realise his dream to work in the marine sector having passed a safety training course which will allow him to be employed on a boat or ferry.

Seán Boyle, who lives on Árainn Mhór in Co Donegal and has “sea blood” running through his veins, is the third member of his family to undergo BIM training. He got his love of the sea from his fisherman father, John.

A pupil at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Seán had to undergo three days of training at the BIM National Fisheries College in Greencastle, Co Donegal to receive his safety card.

The training involved tasks such as jumping into a pool with safety gear, going on a life raft on his own and doing elementary first aid with the youngster excelling in everything that came his way.

Seán’s mother, Elaine, said the family couldn’t be prouder of their youngest child.

“Seán is a brilliant character and people person and doesn’t let much get in his way. Our family is steeped in fishing tradition and as soon as he could walk, Seán would put on his wellies and follow his Dad when he was going out in the boat.”

Seán's mother, Elaine says that Seán was very determined to learn how to swim. He found it somewhat difficult and had to show “real commitment” to master the strokes. Photograph: Brian Farrell

Seán learned to swim when he was younger, getting the ferry every Saturday with his mother across to the mainland to take lessons in Letterkenny pool.

Elaine says that Seán was very determined to learn how to swim. He found it somewhat difficult and had to show “real commitment” to master the strokes.

She says that his gameplan is for Seán to work on their local ferry.

“This is now something achievable because he has passed his safety training which has provided him with a life skill which will help him in the long term to get a job and be more independent,” she said.

Meanwhile, a delighted Seán said that he was looking forward to following in the footsteps of his siblings.

“If my brothers can do it why shouldn’t I? I am really looking forward to working on a boat some day.”

Seán’s teacher, Florence Calais, helped him apply for the BIM training. Ms Calais says the plan is that Seán will do his transition year work placement on one of the island ferries.

“Seán is a lovely lad and a pure joy to teach. When he completed the training, it was announced on the intercom at school, and all the students lined up in the corridor to cheer Seán on when he arrived back.”

Garvan Meehan, Principal of the National Fisheries College of Ireland. said that it was a joy to have the teenager on the course in Greencastle. Photograph: Brian Farrell

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has congratulated his fellow Donegal native, Seán, on his “incredible achievement.”

“An inclusive culture and spirit of opportunity, where everyone has the chance to contribute and achieve their dreams, is vital. Diversity and inclusion adds to the richness of our society. I am delighted for Seán.”

Garvan Meehan, Principal of the National Fisheries College of Ireland. said that it was a joy to have the teenager on the course in Greencastle.

“He completed all the tasks with no problems and was so excited to have his training card which is an important step forward towards achieving his goal to work at sea.”

“Seán is a great example that you can achieve your dreams if you are determined and committed and supported in doing so.”

Barry Sheridan, CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland, has described the safety card as an “impressive qualification.”

“We know that Sean is going to be an asset to any vessel he serves on.

“We at Down Syndrome Ireland, and all our branches and members, are constantly trying to forge new opportunities for people with Down Syndrome, and Sean is a real trailblazer. I know Sean’s Bord Iascaigh Mhara card will be the passport to a brilliant future.”

BIM is the primary training body for the seafood industry in Ireland, and runs Basic Safety Training at its National Fisheries Colleges in Greencastle, Co Donegal, Castletownbere, Co Cork, and two mobile coastal training units around our coastlines.