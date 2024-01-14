Man (80s) dies in Co Waterford house fire

A man in his 80s has died following a house fire in Co Waterford.
Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of the fire at a residence in the Davis Mews area of Dungarvan, shortly after 9am on Sunday.
The man, who lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
READ MORE
Seán Moncrieff: ‘Centrist dads’ are the political version of the missionary position but they offer something valuable
Rediscovering Ireland’s sea sauna tradition: ‘It’s like a modern-day pub, except you leave feeling great’
The fire was extinguished by local fire services a short time after arriving at the scene.
The man’s body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will be carried out.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here