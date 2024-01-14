Man (80s) dies in Co Waterford house fire

The fire was extinguished by local fire services a short time after arriving at the scene. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man in his 80s has died following a house fire in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of the fire at a residence in the Davis Mews area of Dungarvan, shortly after 9am on Sunday.

The man, who lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services a short time after arriving at the scene.

The man’s body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will be carried out.