Woman (50s) killed in two-vehicle collision in Co Sligo

The crash happened on the R290 at Dunamurry, Ballygawley, Co Sligo. File photograph: Alan Betson

A woman in her 50s has died following a fatal collision involving two vehicles in Co Sligo on Monday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 7:30pm on Monday, on the R290 at Dunamurry, Ballygawley, Co Sligo.

One of the motorists involved, a woman aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital. Their injuries are not described as life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place on the R290 between Ballygawley and Ballintogher.

The woman’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the scene of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.