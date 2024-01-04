Woman (50s) dies in collision between car and truck in Co Kerry

The road where the fatal collision occurred in Glenfesk, Co Kerry, was closed to facilitate a Garda investigation on Thursday evening. File photograph: Alan Betson

A woman has died in a collision between a car and a truck in Co Kerry.

The incident occurred on the N22 Road in Glenflesk village on Thursday afternoon. The woman, who was aged in her 50s and driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed on Thursday evening to facilitate a technical examination and was not expected to reopen until Friday morning.

READ MORE

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including from dashcams, who were travelling on the N22 in the Glenflesk area between 3pm and 4.15pm have been urged to make it available to the Garda.

The woman’s death brings to four the number of people killed on Irish roads in 2024. On New Year’s Day, a man was killed in a single-vehicle incident on the M7 near Kildare town. A male motorcyclist died in Co Cavan, and a woman was killed and her two children seriously injured in Co Kildare, in separate crashes on Tuesday. - Additional reporting PA