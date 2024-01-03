‘Please find out who took Imelda from us’: Waterford vigil marks 30 years since woman went missing

Gerry Keenan, Imelda’s Keenan brother, Gina Kerry, niece of Imelda, Mono Hynes and Ber Keenan, sisters of Imelda, at the vigil at William Street Bridge, Waterford City, the site where Imelda was last seen, on January 3rd 1994. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Family and friends of Imelda Keenan, who went missing this week 30 years ago, held a vigil in Waterford City on Wednesday to ask for the public’s assistance in finding answers to her disappearance.

At her memorial plaque, family and friends of Imelda were joined by local councillors and members of the public. The stone was blessed by local priest Fr Gerard Chestnutt.

Imelda was last seen on January 3rd, 1994, at the site where the memorial sits today. Since then, gardaí have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, however there have been no further confirmed sightings.

Addressing the crowd during the gathering, Gerry Keenan, brother of Imelda, said: “Today is the most emotional day in the 30 years that I have campaigned.

READ MORE

“But until I have the last breath in my body, I will keep campaigning to get that message out, and to bring that person or persons to tell us exactly what happened to our sister.

“We’re not looking for revenge, the Keenan family have never spoken about revenge. All we want is to bring our sister home, and give her a Christian burial.”

Gina Kerry, niece of Imelda, spoke on the current status of the case, and new information which she said had come to light.

“2023 is when the real investigation into Imelda Keenan started. Unfortunately, we are now aware that the sweet, kind, loving, beautiful young lady that we called Mel was living a life that we were not aware of.

Imelda Keenan pictured before she went missing (left), and an aged picture of what she may have looked like in her 30s. Photographs: An Garda Síochána

“New information has come to light, and we want the gardaí to not leave a stone unturned, and take every bit of information seriously. I beg them to upgrade this to a murder inquiry and question every person.

“I know Imelda wanted to have a life in Waterford, she wanted to find love, and be happy.

“I used to say that the disappearance of Imelda is in God’s hands, but today I say it’s in the gardaí's hands. Please find out who took Imelda from us.”

Gardaí can be contacted at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.