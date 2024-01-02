Postmortem rules out foul play in death of man found in Kerry

The home of Michael Sheehy (inset) at Scrahan, Duagh, Co Kerry. Gardaí have ruled out foul play in connection with his death. Photographs: Dominick Walsh/Rip.ie

Gardaí are to prepare a file for an inquest after a postmortem ruled out foul play in the death of a man whose body was found at a house in Co Kerry at the weekend.

The man, named locally as Michael Sheehy, was found by gardaí after they were alerted by relatives who called to the bungalow at Scrahan, Duagh where he lived alone.

It is understood that Sheehy’s sister called to the house on Saturday afternoon. When she failed to gain entry and saw something on the floor, she contacted gardaí.

The scene was cordoned off and the services of the State pathologist’s office were sought before Sheehy’s partially skeletal remains were removed to University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí found no sign of forced entry or a disturbance at the property, which is shielded from the road by trees. The postmortem was requested as a precautionary measure.

The examination, carried out by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on Tuesday, confirmed that Sheehy was not the victim of foul play. Gardaí will now prepare a file on the matter for Kerry coroner Helen Lucey.

Locals described Sheehy, who was in his mid-60s, as a very reclusive man who lived on a 60-acre farm he inherited from his late father John, which he had largely converted to forestry.

“He was a very private man. He kept to himself. He would go shopping early in the morning to Aldi or Lidl in Listowel. He wasn’t unfriendly, he would salute you. He was just private,” said one local.

Gardaí have carried out door-to-door inquiries around Scrahan and Duagh village to try and find out when Sheehy was last seen alive. The last confirmed sighting of him alive was in July.

Gardaí have been examining items such as food packaging at the bungalow, located some 400 metres off the Duagh to Abbeyfeale road, to see if they shed any light on when Sheehy may have died. Unopened post, bank and phone records have also been checked in an attempt to find the last signs of activity.

“It’s a very sad story. People might ask how could this happen, that a man would be dead in his house for months and nobody would notice, but Michael was very reclusive,” said another local.

Sheehy, who is predeceased by his parents, John and Betty, and is survived by his siblings Margaret, Nuala and Leo, will be buried after requiem Mass at St Brigid’s Church, Duagh on Thursday.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in their investigation for the coroner’s court is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on (068) 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.