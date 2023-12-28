Man (20) from Co Clare dies in Christmas road crash in New Zealand

Tim O'Dwyer (20) from Ennistymon, Co Clare died in a road crash in New Zealand on December 25th. Photograph: Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a young man from Co Clare who was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Zealand’s south island early on Christmas morning.

Tim O’Dwyer (20), who was travelling alone in the vehicle, died at the scene of the crash on the Methven Highway in Allenton, a suburb of Ashburton. The incident occurred shortly after midnight.

The Ennistymon man is understood to have moved to New Zealand to work about three months ago.

In a post on Facebook the parish of Ennistymon called for prayers for his mother, Carolyn O’Dwyer, his father, Brian Shalloo, his stepmother Áine, sisters Cora and Leah, brothers Cian, Sam and Jack, grandparents Mary and Jim O’Dwyer and Bríd and Larry Shalloo, aunts, uncles, other relations and neighbours.

READ MORE

Ennistymon Hurling Club, with which Mr O’Dwyer played, said he was a “well-liked and hard-working player” who would be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Talty told the Clare Echo that the news had struck the communities of Ennistymon, Lahinch, Kilfenora and beyond a “dreadful blow”.

“We remember Tim’s smile and hope that he can be reunited with his loving family as quickly as possible,” Mr Talty said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it stood ready to provide consular assistance to the family if requested.