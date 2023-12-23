Ireland

Man in critical condition following two-car collision in Kerry

Four people in the second car were also taken to University Hospital Kerry for assessment.

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Five people have been involved in a two-car collision in Kerry. Photograph:: Brian Lawless/PA

Sat Dec 23 2023 - 15:31

A man in his 80s is in critical condition following a two-car collision on the N21 in Kerry.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident on the N21 at Knockbrack, between Abbefeale and Castleisland.

Traffic diversions are in place at the crash site to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

