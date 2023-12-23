Man in critical condition following two-car collision in Kerry

Five people have been involved in a two-car collision in Kerry. Photograph:: Brian Lawless/PA

A man in his 80s is in critical condition following a two-car collision on the N21 in Kerry.

Four people in the second car were also taken to University Hospital Kerry for assessment.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident on the N21 at Knockbrack, between Abbefeale and Castleisland.

Traffic diversions are in place at the crash site to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.