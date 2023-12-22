Farmers to get increased money for lands lost to road development

The new agreement covers compensation for compulsory purchase orders on land needed for road building.

Farmers have secured extra money and improved measures in a new agreement with Government which will increase the cost of new national roads including the Adare bypass and the Limerick to Cork motorway.

In addition to the agreed price of land, farmers and land-owners are to be paid an additional fixed payment of €6,500 per acre “in recognition of the co-operation and early access provided by the landowner”.

This is an increase from €3,500 in additional payments per acre under the previous 2016 agreement.

Improved processes to assess the open market value of the land being acquired reference comparable land sizes, location and quality of the land being lost to road schemes.

Account is also taken of the injurious affection including damage to the viability of the farm business, severance and disturbance.

The agreement also continues a ‘new for old’ system. This relates to where farm buildings, fixtures and other structures are acquired by the State, the settlement will include the cost of replacing such farm buildings, fixtures and other structures with comparable new facilities.

Compensation will also be paid for all damage and disturbance caused during site investigation works. This includes disturbance to farming activities, livestock and /or crops. The agreement says full reinstatement shall be made to all lands damaged by site investigations.

TII and local authorities are to also meet landowners costs and professional fees.

The agreement further provides a facility for an independent assessment of the compensation if a settlement agreement cannot be reached.

Stock proof fencing is to be provided and maintained on all new motorways, dual-carriageways and national roads.

This new agreement applies to land compulsorily acquired for national road developments between January 1st 2022 and 31st December 2027.

A Project Liaison Officer for each big national primary road scheme will be appointed to liaise and engage with impacted farmers or their representatives.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan endorsed the deal saying “such agreements have proven to be an effective method in providing for early engagement between landowners, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and local authorities.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that having land subject to CPO for State infrastructural development was “very disruptive, extremely stressful and unsettling for farm families”.

“While we might not like that, it is very important that farmers are at least compensated fairly and fully”, he said.

A spokesman for TII confirmed the new rates of compensation would increase the cost of land acquisition for future schemes including the Adare bypass, part of the Limerick to Foynes route, and to the Limerick to Cork motorway.

Peter Walsh chief executive of TII said the new agreement would help to “continue to deliver the needed investment in national roads.”

“Together with the Code of Best Practice for national and regional Greenways, this agreement reinforces TII’s commitment to infrastructure delivery in a balanced and efficient way” he said. Mr Walsh thanked the negotiators to the deal.