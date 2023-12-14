Eight students and two teachers among 12 injured in Co Kilkenny crash involving bus and lorry

The truck driver was transferred to Tallaght University Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries

Eight secondary school students and two teachers are among 12 injured following a road traffic collision involving a bus and a truck in Co Kilkenny this morning.

The driver of the truck involved and the bus driver were also injured in the collision, which occurred at Ardloo on the N77 around 10am.

A group of secondary school students, along with their teachers, were travelling to Kilkenny by bus when the crash occurred.

The truck driver was transferred to Tallaght University Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. The driver of the bus taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with non life-threatening injuries.

The eight students and their teachers are being treated at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny. Their injuries have been described as non life-threatening.

Traffic diversions are in places at the scene of the crash to allow for forensic examinations.

Kilkenny gardaí are appealing for witnesses: “Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) from the N77 in the vicinity of Ardloo at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.”