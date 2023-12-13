Man (50s) dies after e-scooter fall in Castlebar

Mr Coady was rushed to Mayo University Hospital on Monday afternoon after falling at Spencer Street, Castlebar. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man in his early 50s who was taken to Mayo University Hospital following a fall from an e-scooter in Castlebar on Monday afternoon died on Tuesday evening in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The victim has been named locally as Thomas Coady, known as Tom. He had been living at the Tara Court apartment complex in Saleen, on the outskirts of the Mayo town.

Mr Coady was born in the United States but has family connections in Castlebar and had been living there for some time.

A postmortem examination to determine the cause of death has been ordered by the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Patrick O’Connor. It is expected to be carried out later on Wednesday by a local pathologist.

Mr Coady was taken to Mayo University Hospital on Monday afternoon after falling at Spencer Street in the town.

According to locals there was some delay before ambulance paramedics arrived to provide medical assistance and gardaí and county council workmen who had been operating locally administered first aid in the interim.