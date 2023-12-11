‘Warrior’ girl who was stabbed in school attack is ‘still fighting’, her parents say

Flowers left close to the scene where a serious stabbing incident took place on Parnell Square East in Dublin's city centre. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The five-year-old girl who was stabbed and seriously injured during the attack outside a Gaelscoil in Dublin city centre is improving in hospital, her parents have stated.

The girl and two other children along with the children’s carer were assaulted by a knife-wielding man outside Choláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square, on the afternoon of November 23rd. Two children, aged five and six, have since been released from hospital.

The incident prompted a night of rioting in Dublin city centre.

The suspect remains in hospital and is waiting to be questioned by gardaí.

READ MORE

The girl’s family posted on a GoFundMe account: “Our little girl is a warrior. She is still fighting. She remains in the PICU (paediatric intensive care unit) with hopes of moving to the ward before the end of the year.

“We can all feel the love and prayers every second of the day. Had it not been for all of our friends, family and everyone’s support, we wouldn’t have had the strength to stand, and for that we thank you all”

A GoFundMe account for the five-year-old has now raised €47,119 from an initial target of just €500.