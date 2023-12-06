Man (40s) dies in Dundalk, Co Louth, house fire

Gardaí and the fire services attended the scene of the fatal blaze in Dundalk. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 40s has died following a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Tuesday.

Gardaí and fire services attended a fatal house fire at a residence on Avenue Road on the evening of Tuesday, December 5th.

A man (40s) was fatally injured during the incident and his body remains at the scene.

The scene remains preserved and a technical examination will take place this morning Wednesday 6th December, Gardaí said.

A postmortem examination will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.