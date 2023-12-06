Ireland

Man (40s) dies in Dundalk, Co Louth, house fire

Investigation underway after fatal blaze on Tuesday evening at home on Avenue Road

Gardaí and the fire services attended the scene of the fatal blaze in Dundalk. Photograph: Alan Betson

Jade Wilson
Wed Dec 6 2023 - 09:51

A man in his 40s has died following a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Tuesday.

Gardaí and fire services attended a fatal house fire at a residence on Avenue Road on the evening of Tuesday, December 5th.

A man (40s) was fatally injured during the incident and his body remains at the scene.

The scene remains preserved and a technical examination will take place this morning Wednesday 6th December, Gardaí said.

READ MORE

A postmortem examination will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES