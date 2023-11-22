Man (20s) killed after van collides with bridge on M7 in Kildare

A section of the motorway was closed for a period on Wednesday to facilitate a technical examination of the incident scene. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 20s has been killed after the van he was driving collided with a bridge on the M7 near Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 6.20am, at junction 12 eastbound on the motorway. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, with his body later removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

A section of the motorway was closed for a period on Wednesday to facilitate a technical examination of the incident scene. The road has since reopened.

Newbridge gardaí are appealing to witnesses of the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and who were travelling on the M7 near junction 12 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said.