Children of Irish-Palestinian man whose wife died in Israeli airstrike added to Rafah crossing list

Khalid El-Astal with his late wife, Ashwak Jendia and their children Ali (4) and Sara (1) who are expected to depart Gaza on Thursday.

Sara and Ali el-Astal, the young children of Irish-Palestinian man Khalid el-Astal, have been added to the list of passengers to travel through the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza on Thursday.

Mr el-Astal confirmed on Thursday that the Department of Foreign Affairs had contacted him, advising his young children to travel to the border crossing. They will be accompanied by Mr el-Astal’s brother-in-law, Mohammed Jendia, who will accompany the children to Ireland.

Mr el-Astal said he was excited to see his children. Due to a communications blackout in the Gaza Strip, he is not in contact with his family, but he believes they are in Rafah at present.

A number of weeks ago, Sara (1) and Ali (4) were injured in an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, but have since recovered. Their mother and Mr el-Astal’s wife, Ashwak Jendia, died from severe injuries sustained in the air strike.

Meanwhile, Irish citizen Ibrahim Alagha and his family spent their first night outside of Gaza since the outbreak of conflict in the embattled enclave on Wednesday.

In a WhatsApp message, he said: “First night since 50 days, without fear, without noisy spying drones, without hunger or thirst, without feeling cold, without darkness, thank you Ireland.”