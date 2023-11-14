Over a quarter of military officers intend to quit within five years, representative organisation says

Lt Col Conor King, general secretary of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers, said the findings of the group's survey 'should sound the alarm for policymakers'. Photograph: Alan Betson

More than a quarter of military officers intend to quit within the next five years, according to a survey from a Defence Forces’ officers’ group.

The research by the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) was carried out in advance of its annual delegate conference, which begins in Carlow today.

It found 27 per cent of officers intend to serve less than five years and 44 per cent plan to leave within the next decade. Raco identified the failure to apply the EU’s Working Time Directive to the Defence Forces as a major barrier to retention.

Raco general secretary Lt Col Conor King described the findings as “not surprising but certainly worrying” and said they “should sound the alarm for policymakers”.

“I believe the Defence Forces is a job that many want to do, however, there are currently more attractive positions in the public service and private sector that are causing potential members to overlook the Defence Forces and that are attracting currently serving experienced members,” he said.

“I think we can turn the tide if the political will is there and we reform the working conditions and tackle historic issues once and for all.”

The survey also found that only 24 per cent of officers would unconditionally recommend the Defence Forces as a career. Some 36 per cent said Defence Forces members should be able to take industrial action, while 46 per cent disagreed.

Regarding the recent report from the Independent Review Group, which said there is widespread abuse and discrimination within the Defence Forces, 4 per cent of officers said it was a fair reflection on the conduct of commissioned officers. Some 46 per cent said it was not a fair reflection while 51 per cent said it was a fair reflection on “some officers”.

Just under 70 per cent of officers said the Defence Forces is a safe working environment.

Asked if the Government should do more to promote and support the Defence Forces, 97 per cent said yes with 95 per cent stating that there should be a be a full-time Minister for Defence. Almost 70 per cent said the Department of Defence is too involved in the day-to-day running of the Defence Forces.

The Raco conference will hear a number of motions, including a call for action to be taken to make overseas service more attractive to personnel.

“It is now becoming the norm that appointments to overseas missions are mandatory which have a devastating impact on families and officers’ morale,” the group stated.