Irish filmmaker reported missing in New York

Emmy award-winning Irish film-maker and photographer Ross McDonnell has been missing for more than a week in New York, where he was last seen on a beach in Queens.

A missing person notice states Mr McDonnell was last seen on Saturday November 4th. His bike was found at Fort Tilden beach in Queens, New York, a popular swimming location, on November 7th.

Mr McDonnell, who is originally from Howth, north Dublin, is believed to have been in the Fort Tilden area late on the evening of November 4th, or early the following morning.

The 44-year-old had been living in Brooklyn, New York, but frequently travelled abroad for his work.

Gene Gallerano, a close friend of Mr McDonnell, said it is believed he had been on the beach and “went out into the ocean” but had not been seen since.

“He was last seen last Saturday night, the alarm was sounded on Sunday, we don’t know much more than that,” he said. “It’s been a very, very emotionally heavy week,” Mr Gallerano said.

The case had been reported to local police who have carried out searches of the area where Mr McDonnell was last seen, he said.

Search efforts are seeking to locate a black backpack Mr McDonnell had with him at the time “for clues to his disappearance”, the missing person notice states.