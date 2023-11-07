Weather outlook: Temperatures to fall below zero as winter takes hold

Temperatures are set to be below zero in some parts of the country this week. Photograph: iStock

Temperatures are set to be below zero in some parts of the country this week as the winter season gets into full swing.

Met Éireann has said the mercury will drop to -1 degrees on Friday night, with a mix of showers and sunny spells throughout the week.

On Tuesday, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers throughout the morning, the latter becoming less frequent by the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between nine and 12 degrees through the evening.

Tuesday night will be wet and breezy with rain and drizzle extending north-eastward across the country. Temperatures will be between three and seven degrees.

READ MORE

The rain will clear from Ulster and Leinster by Wednesday morning, where there will be sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers

The following days will be cooler, especially at night, with a mix of showers and sunny spells.

Wednesday night’s temperatures will be between three and five degrees, with clear spells and scattered showers.

It will be another day of sunshine and blustery showers on Thursday, which will merge to longer spells of rain at times. Some showers will be heavy with a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

There will be further showers on Thursday night, turning prolonged and heavy at times.

Friday will be a cool day, with sunshine and scattered showers over the northern half of the country.

It will be colder overnight, with frost and ice possible with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees. It will be more unsettled for the rest of the weekend and into next week, with further spells of rain and showers.