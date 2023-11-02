Three teenagers arrested following assault on 14-year-old boy in Sligo on Halloween night

The scene was preserved for technical examination on Wednesday morning and an investigation is continuing at Sligo Garda station. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Three male juveniles who were arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Sligo will appear before court this morning.

It comes after a teenage boy was left in a serious condition following an alleged assault that happened in Co Sligo at approximately 7:10pm outside a premises on the Mailcoach road on Tuesday night.

The teenage boy was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. He is currently continuing to receive treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

The scene was preserved for technical examination on Wednesday morning and an investigation is continuing at Sligo Garda station.

Meanwhile, the three juvenile males who were arrested and charged will appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday morning.