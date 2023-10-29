Two women receiving treatment after ‘Bully XL’ dog attack in Waterford city

A dog, understood to be an XL Bully pitbull, attacked one woman in her 30s and another who is in her late teens, in Waterford city. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP

Two women were continuing to receive medical treatment on Sunday following a serious dog attack in Waterford city.

The incident occurred at about lunchtime on Friday in an area in St John’s Park in the centre of the city.

The dog, understood to be an XL Bully pitbull, attacked one woman in her 30s and another who is in her late teens.

Emergency services including gardaí, an ambulance from University Hospital Waterford and a Waterford City and County Council dog warden were called. The dog was subsequently seized by the council warden.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

Sinn Féin councillor John Hearne, who is based in Waterford city and campaigns on animal welfare, said he wished the two ladies who were attacked “a speedy and complete recovery”.

However, he criticised the delay on plans to overhaul animal welfare rules after a vicious attack on a young boy in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, left him with serious facial injuries last year when he was attacked by the same type of dog. A woman has since been charged in relation to control of the dog and has pleaded guilty.

Alejandro Mizsan, then aged nine, was attacked by an XL Bully dog while playing outside his home in Enniscorthy last November. He suffered horrific injuries in the attack and spent weeks in hospital in Dublin.