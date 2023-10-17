Woman pleads guilty to endangerment in relation to XL Bully attack on young boy in Wexford

Alejandro Miszan was airlifted to Crumlin children’s hospital and underwent two surgeries following the dog attack in Co Wexford last year.

A 36-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to endangerment in relation to a dog attack on a young boy.

The woman appeared before Judge Cormac Quinn at Wexford Circuit Criminal Court in connection with a dangerous dog case that attracted national attention at the time.

The address of the accused dog owner Karen Millar was given as 9 Forgelands, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

She pleaded guilty in response to both charges of endangerment dating back to November, 2022.

READ MORE

She admitted responsibility for an attack by her XL Bully which injured Daniel Whelan on November 23rd, 2022.

She also pleaded guilty to an offence which occurred four days later, involving the XL Bully, resulting in serious injury to Alejandro Mizsan (10). The boy was airlifted to Crumlin children’s hospital and underwent two surgeries following the dog attack last year.

Both attacks took place at Forgelands, close to the home of the defendant.

John Peart, on her behalf, acknowledged that this was a serious case. He was granted an application for a probation report on the defendant.

Judge Quinn also directed the preparation of victim impact reports.

The case was adjourned to November 28th with the defendant remanded on continuing bail.