Cork Jazz festival revellers warned of potential flooding on Sunday evening

Spring tides will result in flooding in Cork city on Sunday evening. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Members of the public who are attending the Guinness Jazz Festival in Cork have been asked to be mindful of their safety and the welfare of others during a flood period expected on Sunday evening.

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment team met on Sunday to review the forecasted super spring tides which will result in “significant tidal flooding” in low-lying areas of Cork City Centre at high tide this evening.

They have asked locals to plan journeys and give extra time to complete them as several road closures and lane restrictions will be necessary.

“Diversions will be put in place to ensure traffic can still circulate safely. Any restrictions will be eased as appropriate and as quickly as possible to minimise disruptions. Road users are asked to plan their journeys and to travel with caution and follow diversional signage, it is put in place for your safety.

Like last night (Saturday) this tidal flooding event will last approximately two hours, commencing at around 5pm with the flood waters receding two hours later.

The City Council advises motorists against parking on low-lying quays during the period between 5pm and 7pm (peak tide time) as these areas will flood.”

Wandesford Quay and Sherman Crawford Street will again be closed from 5pm on Sunday and will reopen when the tidal flooding subsides.

Impacted streets will include among others South Terrace, Sawmill Street, Rutland Street, South Mall, Oliver Plunkett Street and its side streets, Phoenix Street, Crane Lane, Winthrop Street, Morrisons’ Island, Wandesford Quay, Lavitt’s Quay and Crosses’ Green.

Cork County Council will be posting regular updates to their Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) account as well as the City Council’s website (www.corkcity.ie)