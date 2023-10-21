Weather outlook: Unsettled spell to continue with heavy rain due late Sunday

Spot flooding was reported in many places in the greater Dublin area following torrential rain on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

More heavy rain is expected across the country next week with the unsettled conditions set to continue.

Sunday night into Monday morning will see heavy rainfall in Connacht and Munster compounding the problems for places in Co Cork that have experienced flooding.

Met Éireann forecaster Rebecca Cantwell said the extremely wet weather may be as a result of climate change. The seas around Ireland are several degrees warmer than average.

“These low pressure systems are coming with warm, moist air of tropical origin and there is a lot more moisture,” she said.

“With a warming atmosphere we are expecting more extreme events like this.”

She added Met Éireann may issue further weather warnings in the coming days.

Lusk in north county Dublin recorded 73mm on rain - almost a month’s worth in a single day. Balbriggan had 59mm, Skerries 58mm and Ashbourne 55mm.

Met Éireann experienced 33mm of rain at its station in the Phoenix Park and 40mm in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Spot flooding was reported on the N7, Kiltee Road in Rathcoole, Millers Lane in Skerries and Blakes Cross in Lusk.

A number of roads in Wicklow were reported as impassable in Ashford and Wicklow town.

A Wicklow County Council crew also responded to a report of a flooded road at Druids Glen.

In Cork city the Banduff Road remains closed due to flooding. Crews are working to get the road open as soon as possible.

The clean-up continues in Midleton, east Cork which saw the worst impact of Storm Babet. The Government has pledged at least €10 million in emergency funding for businesses and homeowners affected.