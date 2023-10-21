Human activity implicated in Ireland’s changing climate, say experts

An aerial view of flooding in Midleton, Co Cork, on Wednesday. Photograph: Guileen Coast Guard

Humans are causing big changes to Ireland’s climate, indicated by increased rainfall and elevated temperatures, according to research by Maynooth University experts who analysed weather records back to the 1850s.

The study by Icarus Climate Research Centre “highlights the need for climate adaptation measures, particularly in flood protection”.

“Many weather stations across the country are experiencing substantial increases in winter rainfall per degree of global warming, indicating considerable increases in flood risk,” said Prof Conor Murphy, who led the study.

One-third of 30 rainfall stations analysed show increases in rainfall intensity — the heavy rainfall that often causes surface flooding, especially in urban areas. On average, rainfall intensity is increasing at a rate of 8.2 per cent per degree of global warming.

“These results clearly tell us that adaptation to the impacts of climate change needs to be given greater emphasis in national and local climate policy. Climate change is here and it is evident in our weather observations,” said Prof Murphy.

Their study concludes annual average temperature in Ireland “is the strongest indicator of human-induced climate change”. The island of Ireland is warming at a rate of 0.88 degrees per 1 degree increase in global temperature, with annual temperatures now “unfamiliar” relative to its “early industrial climate” some 200 years ago.

Speaking in Rome, President Michael D Higgins said the floods that inundated parts of Cork this week have revealed Ireland’s lack of protection against climate change.

Flooding on Main Street in Midleton, Co Cork caused by Storm Babet. Video: Orlagh Farmer

“We see people who have spent all of their lives looking after their house, looking after their neighbours, and they’re just devastated,” he said.

“I think it’s very important to realise as well, from a Government policy point of view, and no doubt Government is considering this, that whatever protections they had were insufficient,” he added. “We’re now in circumstances where the consequences of climate change ... are ones that are going to be visited on us again.”

President Higgins was speaking after he delivered a speech on climate change at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in which he urged attendees to work towards a world that is “resilient to the climate change that is already occurring”.

He said climate change was driving food insecurity and migration, and the world’s wealthiest countries had not done enough to address it. “We have had so many broken promises,” he said.

Flooding in Midleton, Co Cork, on Wednesday after Storm Babet hit. Photograph: Guileen Coast Guard

He said Ireland had taken some steps but was lagging behind in its responsibility to counter climate change. “We’ve done good things. For example, I think that the climate change response responsibilities in different government departments, given a specific person, these are good decisions,” he said. “We’re not doing well enough, we need to improve our performance.”

Speaking about the people affected by the floods in Cork and elsewhere, he said: “My wish as President is that they will get every assistance that is needed and beyond, to enable them to restore their community.”

Meanwhile, fresh weather alerts were issued by Met Éireann on Friday with a status orange rain warning issued for Dublin and Wicklow.

Spells of heavy rain, with local flooding, dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility were forecast under the warning, which was in place until Saturday morning.

A status yellow rain warning was in place for counties Louth and Meath. A yellow rain warning was issued for Northern Ireland by the UK Met Office, lapsing at 9am on Saturday.

On Friday, Dublin City Council raised the flood gates on the river Dodder, but did not have to deploy sandbags to hold back flood waters at any location, said a spokeswoman.

Fingal County Council asked drivers not to make unnecessary journeys “as some roads are passable with difficulty as a result of the heavy rainfall”.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive said it has activated additional cold weather beds and extended opening hours for other services.